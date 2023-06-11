9 stolen motorcycles recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held a two-member gang identified as Habib and Mohsin. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.
SP (Potohar) Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the accused who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law. Rawalpindi police are using all resources to eliminate organized gangs.
Islamabad : ‘Bazm-e-Adab’, the Urdu Literary Society hosted a programme titled ‘Bayyad-e-Rumi’ to pay tribute...
— the report that preliminary results of the 2023 census show that Pakistan has been growing at an inexplicably high...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession...
Islamabad : The NUST AirWorks, a team of talented students at the National University of Sciences & Technology ...
Islamabad : The federal government employees have termed the decision of 35 percent increase in monthly salaries as...
Rawalpindi : A meeting was held here Saturday with SSP Captain Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi in the chair as part of...