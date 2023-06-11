Exploitative conditions for HBWs decried

LAHORE : Speakers Saturday said campaigns should be launched to educate home-based workers (HBWs) about their rights, the risks of forced labour, and available support services for them.

Addressing a meeting of an organisation, Home Net Pakistan (HNP) Executive Director Ume Laila Azhar said in most of the cases theHBWs are trapped in a cycle of debt or obligation that compels them to perform home-based work, it can be considered bonded labour.

Laila said this occurs when HBWs are forced to work to repay a debt, often under exploitative conditions, and are unable to break free from the cycle. She said, to ensure that HBWs are not subjected to forced labor, governments, including provincial governments, must take measures.

She suggested, the government should ensure include provisions to prevent forced labour, establish minimum wage standards, regulate working hours, ensure occupational health and safety, and provide avenues for resolving disputes for the welfare of HBWs.

She further suggested that governments should conduct awareness campaigns to educate home-based workers about their rights, the risks of forced labor, and available support services. This can include distributing information pamphlets, organising workshops, and partnering with NGOs and community organizations to reach out to vulnerable workers.

Hanif Ramay said the governments should establish mechanisms to monitor and inspect the HBWs to ensure compliance with labour laws.

He said in some cases, family members exploit a home-based workers by unfairly burdening them with excessive workloads while others contribute less or not at all.

He shared that exploitation within families also involve emotional manipulation, such as guilt-tripping or coercing a home-based worker into taking on tasks or responsibilities they are not comfortable with.

Ume Laila said some HBWs receive an advance payment (peshgi) from an employer or client. This advance is deducted from their future earnings, and the workers agree to work without wages or for nominal wages until the advance is repaid. He added that Peshgi or advances are seen in domestic workers cases.

She stressed to ensure coordination among different institutions who are already facilitating women protection eg. Human rights commissions, Women commissions, safe city authorities, human rights treaty implementation cells, helplines, Ombudsperson offices, provincial tripartite committees, bar council etc.

She said the presence of penalties or repercussions for individuals who refuse or fail to comply with home-based work can be indicative of forced labor. She said this could include fines, loss of privileges, violence, or other forms of punishment.