LG Academy delegation visits LWMC office

LAHORE : The delegation of Punjab Local Government Academy Lala Musa officials visited the head office of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Saturday.The delegation was given a special presentation on modern reforms made for cleaning the provincial capital, said a spokesperson for LWMC. On the occasion, the LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that company was committed to provide the best sanitation facilities to the people of Lahore. It was not possible to establish a waste management system based on a scientific methods without the cooperation of citizens, he added.
ISLAMABAD : Consuming too much sugar can lead to numerous chronic health problems, according to a new study.A meta...
ISLAMABAD: You might have come across a video of older persons with dementia where a particular piece of music makes...
LAHORE : The IG has issued a special message about the working of the ‘Mera Pyara’ app of the Punjab police and...
Rawalpindi : A meeting was held here Saturday with SSP Captain M Amir Khan Niazi in the chair as part of...
LAHORE : The Pakistan Ulema Council , a prominent religious organization, is set to host the highly anticipated Ulema...
LAHORE : Speakers Saturday said campaigns should be launched to educate home-based workers about their rights, the...