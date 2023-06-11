CCPO addresses appeals of 2,183 cops

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted a series of hearings at his office to address appeals of 2,183 dismissed police employees this year.
Out of those, 1,839 employees were granted an opportunity for a hearing, while 82 appeals were rejected. Additionally, directives were issued for reinstatement of 262 employees. The CCPO Lahore said no leniency would be shown to individuals involved in misconduct, moral violations, or criminal activities.
