Sunday June 11, 2023
Lahore

Directive issued to keep Wasa machinery alert

By APP
June 11, 2023

LAHORE : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmad said on Saturday that all disposal stations were being operated at full capacity. According to Wasa sources here, directions had been issued to keep heavy machinery alert at all pending points. Instructions have been issued to use generators in areas where there was no electricity. Wasa was fully mobilised to cope with rain.