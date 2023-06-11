Tribute paid to poet Rumi

Islamabad : ‘Bazm-e-Adab’, the Urdu Literary Society hosted a programme titled ‘Bayyad-e-Rumi’ to pay tribute to Jalaluddin Rumi, at the auditorium of Islamabad Margalla College, F-7/4.

The college principal Ayesha Kayani distinguished guests, faculty, and students, attended the event.

The commemorative event honored Muhammad Saleem Sethi, a retired bureaucrat and former visiting faculty member, as the chief guest.

The programme commenced with Sana Manzoor’s soulful recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by Hajra Bibi’s moving ‘Naat’ recitation, enhancing the spiritual ambiance. Introducing the life and works of Jalaluddin Rumi, the esteemed poet, deepened the audience’s understanding of his philosophy and impact on poetry and spirituality.

Students presented Rumi’s poetry through melodious songs, enchanting the audience.

Dr. Asiya Muhamaddullah recited Rumi’s poetry in Persian, followed by Dr. Shehnaz Perveen’s Urdu translation, connecting the audience to the poet’s thoughts and emotions.

Shazia Shakeel and Iffat Nazir delivered captivating recitations, leaving the audience mesmerised.

The chief guest, M Saleem Sethi, shared insights on Rumi’s impact on literature, spirituality, and humanistic values, emphasising the universality of his message.

Later, the College Principal expressed gratitude to the Urdu Literary Society and participants.

The programme concluded with a collective rendition of the national anthem, evoking national pride and unity.

The tribute celebrated Jalaluddin Rumi’s

enduring legacy, showcasing the power of literature to transcend boundaries, leaving a lasting

impact on humanity’s consciousness.