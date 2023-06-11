Summer of discontent

People residing in Karimpura, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench

Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Pandora, and other areas are facing difficulties due to gas load shedding.

“I could not believe it; the gas supply was given the axe early in the morning, as I was trying to prepare breakfast.

If you are a working parent, you know how busy the mornings can get,” says Rokayya Batool from Dhoke Khaba.

“Trying to get the kids dressed, school bags and lunches packed, and get out of the door before the rush hour can lead to no-breakfast conundrum. Hats off to the gas department it always takes the lead in creating this spectacle,” says Rakhshay Zahra from Dhoke Elahi Bukush.

“Summer can be the most miserable season a person living in Rawalpindi can ever have if SNGPL does not cooperate.

It can be a blast especially if you spend it with the people you love. You can spend each summer day at home having storms of fun, but the gas department is a real joy-killer,” says Binte-Fatima from Akal Garh.

“Staying at my residence last week were some of my relatives, but they couldn’t expect good food as the gas department ditched all their hopes by turning off the gas supply,” laments Shehr Bano from Umer Road.

“Gas supply provides storms of fun among our family and guests.

When the gas runs out, our party stops, letting us experience discomfort. Without cooking tasty food we cannot laugh and enjoy the company of the people close to our hearts,” says Areeka Batool from Jamia Masjid Road.

“As temperatures rise, many in the city are forced to suffer.

Children are encouraged to stay at home, as they cannot go to school without having breakfast. Would you drive to work on an empty fuel tank? You may be able to start an engine but the car would stop at some point,” says Rubab Fatima from Waris Khan.

“That is what the gas company is doing to our body when we skip breakfast. Food is the fuel our bodies need and after functioning all day long and some hours of sleep, the tank has barely any fuel.

Going to work without eating something before is like trying to drive there with no fuel,” adds Rubab.

“The loss of gas supply means the complete loss of normalcy.

How do we cook our favorite meal? How do we keep ourselves happy? The answer to all these questions lies with the gas company.”

Nosheen, from Dhoke Dalal, a mother of two says

Laiba Syed says, “It doesn’t matter if the government side is right, or the public side.

What is important

to me is that if the

people have been paying on time, why should they suffer?”