Flute fair begins tomorrow at Alhamra

LAHORE : Alhamra is thrilled to announce the upcoming flute fair on June 12.

This one-of-a-kind festival combines exhibitions, seminars, and captivating performances, showcasing the beauty of the flute.

Over 50 flutes, used to compose melodies for famous songs, will be on display at the flute fair.

Alhamra Executive Director M Saleem Sagar emphasised the flute's significance as an essential musical instrument.

Alhamra’s commitment to providing education and training for the flute has led to the organisation of this great festival, specifically designed to engage and inspire the younger generation.

Following the Flute Fair, an exhibition and seminar will feature in which experts such as Ustad Hanif, Ustad Akmal Qadri, Ustad Ahsan, Naushad Khan, and others will share their insights on various aspects of this enchanting instrument.

The heart of the Flute Fair will be a mesmerising musical show featuring classical dances performed to the flute's melodic tunes.

Additionally, the

Alhamra Academy of

Performing Arts talented artists, alongside

emerging artists, will showcase their exceptional skills during the festival.

Be a part of Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, for this extraordinary event.

Traditional food

stalls will be available

to complete your festive experience.