CM orders secretaries to resolve public issues swiftly

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the Secretaries Conference at Civil Secretariat on Saturday stated that no stone should be left unturned to resolve the problems of masses. He exhorted them to work day and night to fulfil every task.

Caretaker CM while directing to dispose off promotion cases of government servants at the earliest stated that every officer and staff members deserving promotion should be given their due right.

He directed early disposal of pension cases and inquiries of government servants and all public welfare tasks should be carried out diligently. He directed the secretaries to fix one day to contact the masses.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that abolishing the condition of NOC for those going on a research in Agriculture and other departments will be reviewed. The officers and staff members while initiating any task should not sit with comfort till its completion. A secretary level officer will oversee in order to attain the required target of cotton production in every district.

Naqvi stated that in Punjab officers to deliver abilities is a matter of satisfaction for him. Construction of residence projects for the women officers and staff members in the districts will be completed on a preferential basis and Day Care centres will be established for the women government servants. A welfare fund is being established for the Civil Secretariat staff members. The secretaries put forth their proposals and recommendations on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary in his address said that maintaining transparency in the posting and transfer process is a hallmark of the caretaker government. Every secretary is striving wholeheartedly to fulfil his task and giving a practical shape to the ideology of paperless secretariat is a worth mentioning step. A state of the art building will be constructed in the old P&D Block.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, SMBR, and Secretaries of all departments participated in the Conference while Secretaries of South Punjab participated via video link.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi visited different projects including Link Main Boulevard Gulberg with Walton, Extension projects of Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction and Bund Road, multi-level grade Shahdara Morre project, Lady Willingdon Hospital on Saturday and reviewed pace of work on the ongoing development projects.

Naqvi issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to complete public welfare projects within stipulated period of time. He visited the project site to Link Main Boulevard Gulberg with Walton and directed to complete the project within stipulated period of time.

Caretaker CM directed that implementation on the alternate traffic plan should be ensured and the road should be kept wide to the maximum extent keeping in view future needs.

He stated that this project is of special significance for the citizens of Lahore and the citizens will have immense ease in transportation with the construction of this road. Naqvi while directing the relevant officials with regard to early completion of the project remarked that all important matters regarding the project should be finalized and settled at the earliest.

The CM was informed during a briefing on the occasion that a fly over will also be constructed on the railway crossing. The proposal to increase lane of the fly over project will also be reviewed. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Central Business Authority gave a briefing about the project. Later, Caretaker CM reached Gulshan-e-Ravi and Bund Road and reviewed T-Junction and Bund Road extension project. He was given a briefing about the project. He issued necessary directions with regard to implementation on the project and widening of roads. Naqvi while asking afresh plan of this project from LDA directed to undertake afresh technical review of the project adding that necessary amendments should be made in the project keeping in view uninterrupted and smooth traffic flow of Ring Road.

Naqvi directed that signal-free routes should be widened for the traffic coming from Multan Road, Samanabad and from various adjoining localities. He also visited the site of multi-level grade Shahdara Morre project and reviewed construction activities. He was given a briefing about the Shahdara Mor project. He directed to remove impediments occurring in the completion of the project and ordered early completion of the project.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that long overdue traffic problems of Lahore will be resolved with the completion of Shahdara Mor project adding that citizens while entering and exiting Lahore will be provided ease with the early completion of the project. Mohsin Naqvi directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works under all circumstance. It was informed during the briefing that construction activities of the project are in full swing.

Later, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Lady Willingdon Hospital and inspected different departments and basement of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the steps regarding drainage of water from the basement and directed to resolve this issue on permanent basis. He also reviewed implementation on the orders issued during the previous visit.

A delegation of YDA also met with the Caretaker CM on the occasion. He assured them that steps will be taken for the safety of doctors and health professionals and legislation in this regard is being reviewed. Naqvi said that doctors going on strike for the acceptance of their demands is not appropriate adding that bringing improvements in the health sector is foremost in his priorities.

A proposal for the construction and repair of Lady Willingdon Hospital and constructing a new tower was reviewed on the occasion while it was decided to hand over construction and repair of dilapidated sections of the building to a technical committee.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore division/ DG LDA, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at CM Office in connection with holding Punjab Summer Games 2023.

It was principally decided during the meeting to hold competitions of 34 sports in the Punjab Summer Games for the first time in the province. Competitions of all sports including cricket, hockey, football, shooting ball, athletics, snooker, badminton and winning players as well as teams will be given prizes of Rs one billion 32 crore on the whole. Sports competitions at five levels will be held from the union council upto the provincial level.

Competitions of eight games will be held at the union council level and additional seven sports will be included at the tehsil level. Four sports at the district level and additional 11 sports will be included at the divisional level. Additional seven sports will be included at the provincial level. All relevant clubs and associations will be included in the Punjab Summer Games.

Sports competitions at the union level will be held from 12th to 28th July and at the tehsil level from 01st August to 10th August. Sports competitions at the district level will be held between from 16th to 20th August and at the divisional level from 26th to 30th August.

7- Day final competitions of all sports will be held from 6th to 12th September. Administrative committees will be constituted at the provincial, divisional, tehsil and union levels.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Provincial Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Finance, Secretary Sports, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, DG Sports, Director Sports, Director Youth Affairs and other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took stern notice of the death of young children due to usage of a vaccine in the nearby village of Ahmedpur Sharqia of Bahawalpur area and has constituted a high-level inquiry committee in this regard.

The committee will ascertain those responsible for committing negligence while a special monitoring cell has also been established in this regard. Caretaker CM directed Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram to reach the nearby village of Ahmedpur Sharqia forthwith.

Caretaker CM further directed that after investigating the sorrowful incident, legal and departmental action should be taken against those responsible for committing this negligence. Naqvi directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the affected children. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children.