Windstorm, rain bring down mercury

LAHORE : A windstorm followed by scattered rain hit the City on Saturday evening, uprooting billboards, trees and shades in many areas of the City.

No casualty was reported. The windstorm and scattered rain disrupted power supply, causing inconvenience for the citizens.

The Met officials said the system of windstorm and rain developed due to heat wave.

The district administration, Wasa and other departments were put on a high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Hot and dry weather was recorded in the City while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPARJOY” lies near Latitude 16.7N & Longitude 66.4E at a distance of about 910-km south of Karachi.

The system was likely to keep tracking further north/north-eastward during next 18 to 24 hour, they said.

Met officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central and south parts.

However, dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) was likely in North East Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Sibbi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 41°C and minimum was 29.6°C.