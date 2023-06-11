25,000 saplings planted under smog-free Lahore drive

LAHORE : Milkar Pakistan and Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF) volunteers planted another 25,000 saplings at the vast expanse near Ring Road, Alpha Toll Plaza close to Mehmood Booti, in the second phase of their Mega Plantation Drive in the city under the "Smog Free Lahore" campaign on Saturday.

The ceremony on the occasion was participated by Al Khidmat Foundation Central President Professor Dr Hafeezur Rahman, Vice President Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Milkar Pakistan’s Head of Volunteers Hadi Saif, project director Kashf Shah, Director General of PHA Tahir Wattoo, heads of various universities, students and volunteers, women and men from different walks of life.

The main objective of the campaign is to encourage people to plant more trees and provide a clean environment by making the provincial metropolis smog free which had been badly affected by smog for over two decades. In the first phase of the campaign, 15,000 saplings were planted near Lahore Airport last month.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Hafeezur Rehman said that AKF and Milkar Pakistan have been committed to planting nearly ten million trees across the country, adding that even planting a single tree is an act of charity. He urged people to join this charity for making our country green with healthy environment for coming generations. He said during the campaign, 1.5 million saplings will be planted in Lahore with the support of AKF and PHA. He said that PHA has taken responsibility for the complete maintenance of the saplings being planted. He warned that smog increases due to lack of trees, while planting trees will reduce pollution.

Hadi Saif termed "Smog Free Lahore" campaign a welcome step and a big move in view of the negative effects of climate changes. He hoped that the positive effects of this campaign will be seen in near future. He said that entire nation will have to take this task seriously to provide a clean and healthy environment to our future generations.

Director General of PHA Tahir Wattoo appreciated the humanitarian services of AKF and Milkar Pakistan, saying that campaigns like "Smog Free Lahore" are unprecedented and commendable. He said planting trees is the need of the hour to avoid the negative effects of climate change.

He appealed to the people to actively participate in this campaign and play their role in improving the environment. He said PHA team is committed to providing all possible support to make the campaign successful and continue this collaboration.