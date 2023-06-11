Economic stability linked to women’s empowerment

LAHORE: In order to get the country out of the economic crisis and stabilise it economically, it is necessary to mobilise women, especially if skilled women are supported and self-employment opportunities are provided to them, then poverty will be removed from the society, said former Punjab governor and president of Jazba Foundation, for the welfare of women, Khalid Maqbool at a ceremony here on Saturday.

Women can play an active role in supporting their family.

Women are half of the population and it is not possible to make the country economically strong without including half of the population in the national stream.

The health problems faced by women and lack of education will also be removed when they get economic stability, he said.

Khalid Maqbool distributed machines, complete equipment including parlor chair for beauty parlors, computerized knitting machines and other equipment.

Jazba Foundation is providing machines and equipment free of charge to empower skilled women to start self-respecting businesses and expand already small-scale women businesses and has benefited 1100 women so far.

It has provided equipment and machines worth crores of rupees with the cooperation of philanthropists.

Moreover, Jazba foundation has also provided dowry (jahaiz) for wedding of two hundred girls/women.

The women who have benefited from this help of Jazba Foundation have achieved the goal of self-sufficiency (women empowerment), but they also help the men of their house in providing their children's education, providing them with health needs and changing the economic condition of the family.

They are playing an effective role side by side. Other donors of Jazba Foundation and philanthropists and businessmen also participated in the event.

Khalid Maqbool further said that skilled and courageous women are not only playing a fundamental role in supporting themselves and their families, but by giving training and jobs to many other women and girls, unemployment and poverty from the society.

They are also becoming a means of reduction, which is very commendable.

He added that the women of rural areas are more marginalised and exploited and it is very important to change their plight, for which it is necessary to raise awareness among them and encourage them to acquire skills in handicrafts and other skills along with education.

Khalid Maqbool appreciated the status and philanthropist's spirit of serving humanity and thanked them for working together with the Foundation.

On this occasion, the women who got jockey machines, beauty parlor equipment and other items said that they were working on a small scale before, now they will be able to expand their business by getting new machines and equipment, which will not only increase their income.