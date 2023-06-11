Martyred FC man laid to rest

KHAR: A personnel of Frontier Constabulary, who had sustained serious bullet injuries in firing with terrorists in Tirah Valley of Khyber tribal district and then embraced martyrdom, was laid to rest with state honours in his ancestral graveyard in Bandagai area in Uthmankhel tehsil in Bajaur on Saturday.

FC man Fazal Hayat, a resident of Bandagai area in Uthmankhel tehsil in Bajaur, was performing duty in Tirah Valley of Khyber tribal district.

He had sustained serious injuries in a clash with the terrorists in Tirah Valley. He was then admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The funeral prayers for the martyred personnel was offered and then laid to rest with state honours in Bandagai area in Uthmankhel tehsil.

Besides local people, officials of FC and district administration attended the funeral prayers and offered fateha for the departed soul and courage and fortitude for the bereaved family.