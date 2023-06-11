17 suspects held in crackdown against street crimes

PESHAWAR: On the direction of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to launch an effective crackdown against street crimes, the city police arrested six members of dangerous gangs involved in snatching, robbery and other serious crimes in the jurisdictions of different police stations.

According to details given by an official of the Police Control Room here Saturday, the police arrested 17 suspects of dangerous gangs during operations in various areas.

Special operations were conducted in the limits of Khazana Police Station, Phandu Police Station, Sharqi Police Station,

Pishtakhara Police Station and Hayatabad Police Station.

During the operation, a huge amount of cash, 14 valuable mobile phones, 6 pistols and 6 motorcycles used in various incidents were also recovered from the criminals, police told.