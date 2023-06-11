88 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR: The district administration conducted raids at various places in Peshawar and a total of 88 people were arrested for price hike, non-existence of official rate list, low weight of bread and poor sanitation.Raids were conducted in different localities including Charsadda Road, Dilla Zak, Hayatabad, Matni, Kohat Road, Karkhano, Regi.
KHAR: A personnel of Frontier Constabulary, who had sustained serious bullet injuries in firing with terrorists in...
PESHAWAR: On the direction of the Capital City Police Officer to launch an effective crackdown against street crimes,...
MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday arrested a group of inter-provincial faith healers who used to deprive men and women...
TAKHTBHAI: The Jamaat-e-Islami local leader from Sheringal in Upper Dir and president of Al-Khidmat Foundation was...
PESHAWAR: Some 300 selected students of the girls’ community schools were given away certificates and cash prizes at...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has termed the budget for financial year 2023-24 presented by...