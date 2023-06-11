 
Peshawar

88 profiteers arrested

By APP
June 11, 2023

PESHAWAR: The district administration conducted raids at various places in Peshawar and a total of 88 people were arrested for price hike, non-existence of official rate list, low weight of bread and poor sanitation.Raids were conducted in different localities including Charsadda Road, Dilla Zak, Hayatabad, Matni, Kohat Road, Karkhano, Regi.