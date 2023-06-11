300 girl students of community schools get cash prizes

PESHAWAR: Some 300 selected students of the girls’ community schools were given away certificates and cash prizes at the first ever graduation ceremony for the hitherto neglected students arranged by the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) here on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest, while Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was the guest of honour on this occasion.

Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Education Rahmat Salam Khattak, Managing Director ESEF Zariful Maani, founding director of the foundation Mushtaq Jadoon, Secretary Education Mutasim Billah and others also spoke at the event.

The programme had been arranged at the spacious hall of the Institute of Management Sciences. The first ever Virtual Science Laboratory for home learners, non-formal and formal educational institutions was also inaugurated. Ghulam Ali was impressed by the arrangements and presentation skills of the students from the community schools.

A girl student with disability moved the governor, prompting him to announce free education for all the students with disabilities across the province in any school, college, university and professional institutions.

He announced that he would personally ensure the provision of free education to such students. Lauding the role of the ESEF for educating the out of school children, the governor assured full support to the foundation. He said that special allocations would be made to the foundation in the budget for promotion of education.

He said it was a matter of joy for him to see the students of Taat Schools being honoured for their performance in one of the best educational institutions in the province. He said that he himself had studied in a Taat school.

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was all praise for the managing director of the foundation, saying that a couple of years ago, when he was the education secretary the situation of the foundation was deplorable.

“We were concerned about the foundation. We tasked Zariful Maani with steering it out of the crisis and he has proved that he was the right choice for the job,” he said.

He said that he would support the foundation in promoting education. Rahmat Salam Khattak also lauded the performance of the foundation and announced upgradation for its employees.

Zariful Maani said informal education was the only way to educate the out of school children in the province. He said the total number of out of school children in the province as per the survey conducted by Benazir Income Support Programme stood at 4.7 million.

He maintained that the only solution to impart education to the out of school children was through informal education considered the best practice globally. He said the students of the community and partner schools needed affection, love and respect. The graduation ceremony was aimed at giving respect to these students and the staff of the community schools. It was a recognition of their struggle and services, he said.

He added that the 300 students were selected after a tough evaluation process and were awarded medals, certificates and cash prizes. He said that the foundation had once become dysfunctional and stigmatized for a host of reasons. But now by the grace of Almighty Allah and untiring efforts of the staff both at district as well the headquarters level, the foundation has become fully functional and is making a contribution in promotion of education in the province.

He said that certain innovative projects launched by the foundation like complete digitalization, online attendance of staff and students, Participatory Online and Home Learning Alternative (POHA), e-Learning Management System (E-LMS), Virtual Science Laboratory and others were the remarkable achievements made by the foundation during the last two years. The number of students and teachers has increased during this time.

Currently some 196,995 students including 118,358 girls and 78,637 boys are enrolled in the 3,340 girls’ community schools under the foundation and for them 4549 teachers had been hired in 26 districts of the province. Similarly, 4,632 students had been enrolled in 50 formal partner schools of the foundation.