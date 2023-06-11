SCCI terms federal budget disappointing

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has termed the budget for financial year 2023-24 presented by the federal government as disappointing, saying it is not growth-oriented.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, SCCI acting president, was talking to media persons after the federal budget was unveiled by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on the floor of the national assembly here on Friday.

Former SCCI presidents Hasnain Khurshid, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Malik Imran Ishaq, Naeem Butt, Abidullah Yousafzai, Ghazanfar Bilour, and other leaders of trader community, importers and exporters were present during the press conference.

The SCCI acting chief termed the budget a jugglery of words and miscalculation of figures, in which no relief was given to the business community.

Ijaz said that the SCCI proposals were not incorporated in the budget proposals.

He said the business community has played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country by paying various taxes.

“It is the need of the hour to provide relief to the community to promote businesses and industries and revive the national economy but the government didn’t announce such measures in the budget,” he added.

The SCCI acting chief said the government had taken some steps in the budget for newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but these were not sufficient to alleviate the sufferings of the tribal districts.

Responding to various queries of the media persons, the acting SCCI president said the government has set an ambitious tax collection target by increasing from it from Rs7,200 billion to Rs9,200billion for next fiscal year, which was clear that it is not a tax-free budget.

He said Pakistan is currently facing an economic crisis, which called for a special financial relief package to the business community.