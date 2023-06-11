Officials begin joint efforts for peace

WANA: Deputy Commissioner Upper South Waziristan Ashfaq Ahmad and District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmad held a meeting on Saturday and decided to make joint efforts for maintain peace in the region.
A police spokesman said the collaboration aims to foster mutual cooperation and bolster coordination with law-enforcement agencies.
Both officials vowed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of people in the region. The partnership will focus on strengthening collaboration between law-enforcement agencies operating in Upper South Waziristan, with an aim to increase coordination to effectively combat crime and maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, a cleanliness campaign has also been launched in the region. The campaign, initiated on the directive of IGP, seeks to create a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents of South Waziristan.
KHAR: A personnel of Frontier Constabulary, who had sustained serious bullet injuries in firing with terrorists in...
PESHAWAR: On the direction of the Capital City Police Officer to launch an effective crackdown against street crimes,...
MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday arrested a group of inter-provincial faith healers who used to deprive men and women...
PESHAWAR: The district administration conducted raids at various places in Peshawar and a total of 88 people were...
TAKHTBHAI: The Jamaat-e-Islami local leader from Sheringal in Upper Dir and president of Al-Khidmat Foundation was...
PESHAWAR: Some 300 selected students of the girls’ community schools were given away certificates and cash prizes at...