Officials begin joint efforts for peace

WANA: Deputy Commissioner Upper South Waziristan Ashfaq Ahmad and District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmad held a meeting on Saturday and decided to make joint efforts for maintain peace in the region.

A police spokesman said the collaboration aims to foster mutual cooperation and bolster coordination with law-enforcement agencies.

Both officials vowed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of people in the region. The partnership will focus on strengthening collaboration between law-enforcement agencies operating in Upper South Waziristan, with an aim to increase coordination to effectively combat crime and maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness campaign has also been launched in the region. The campaign, initiated on the directive of IGP, seeks to create a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents of South Waziristan.