Sunday June 11, 2023
Peshawar

Couple, son die in accident

By Our Correspondent
June 11, 2023

BISHAM: A couple and their son died and three others were wounded when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Kormang Kandorai area on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Saedullah, his wife and a son and the incident reportedly occurred as a result of brake failure.

A man and two other children were injured and they were rushed to Bisham hospital.Local sources said the family were going to attend a wedding ceremony.