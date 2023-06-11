Couple, son die in accident

BISHAM: A couple and their son died and three others were wounded when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Kormang Kandorai area on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Saedullah, his wife and a son and the incident reportedly occurred as a result of brake failure.
A man and two other children were injured and they were rushed to Bisham hospital.Local sources said the family were going to attend a wedding ceremony.
KHAR: A personnel of Frontier Constabulary, who had sustained serious bullet injuries in firing with terrorists in...
PESHAWAR: On the direction of the Capital City Police Officer to launch an effective crackdown against street crimes,...
MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday arrested a group of inter-provincial faith healers who used to deprive men and women...
PESHAWAR: The district administration conducted raids at various places in Peshawar and a total of 88 people were...
TAKHTBHAI: The Jamaat-e-Islami local leader from Sheringal in Upper Dir and president of Al-Khidmat Foundation was...
PESHAWAR: Some 300 selected students of the girls’ community schools were given away certificates and cash prizes at...