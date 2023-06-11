IGP inaugurates CTD building in Bannu

BANNU: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan inaugurated the newly constructed building for Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Saturday.

Regional Police Officer Bannu Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah, SP Operations Sanaullah Khan and other officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The IGP was given a detailed briefing regarding the CTD building and he later assessed the internal and external security of the premises.

Detailed inspections were carried out for each section, including offices, residential quarters, lockups, and investigations. The IGP stated that similar buildings were being constructed throughout the province.

He mentioned that the CTD police will be equipped with modern facilities, equipment, and weapons. The objective of establishing the CTD is to eliminate terrorism.

He said effective operations of the CTD were helping to achieve the desired goals of peace and security in the province.

Subsequently, the IGP chaired a meeting with police officials. A detailed briefing was given on peace and security, crime rate, and measures taken to prevent and combat crimes in the Bannu region.

The IGP also visited CTD personnel Irfanullah, who had been wounded in a terrorist attack, and provided financial assistance and pledged further financial support to him.