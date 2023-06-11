 
Sunday June 11, 2023
Indus Valley Through Lens

June 11, 2023

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley Civilisation. Titled ‘Indus Valley Through Lens’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery until today. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.