 
close
Sunday June 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Jharokey

June 11, 2023

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khusro Subzwari, Ghulam Mustafa, Ajab Khan, Sadaf Farasat, Aftab Ahmed and Rustam Khan. Titled ‘Jharokey’, the show will run at the gallery until June 12. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.