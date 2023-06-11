CM invites PTI MPAs to take part in budget debate

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has offered an olive branch to the absentee members of the provincial assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by inviting them to sit in the house and take part in its budget session and debate.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs have not been coming to the Sindh Assembly to attend its sessions since May 9 violent incidents in the country after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Concluding his budget speech in the house on Saturday, the CM took notice of the absence from the assembly of the PTI legislators.

He said the PTI lawmakers who had not done any unlawful act during the May 9 violence would not be bothered at all if they chose to attend the budget session. He, however, said that his government would not spare the elements that resorted to violence on May 9.

He said the miscreants shouldn’t have torched or damaged newly imported buses of the Peoples Bus Service on the roads of Karachi as these passenger carriers were meant to serve the commuters in the city.

Shah expressed gratitude to the remaining opposition legislators in the house for showing patience and maintaining order during the session while listening to his budget speech. He invited the opposition legislators to provide their suggestions for improving the new budget of his government. Shah said his government was never afraid of constructive criticism on budgetary issues. He said the opposition legislators should not waste this opportunity of giving suggestions for budget matters.

He suggested that every concerned lawmaker should get two hours for commenting on the new budget irrespective of the fact that these speeches could be full of criticism of the working of his government.

He assured the lawmakers that his government would incorporate all valid suggestions into the provincial budget for improving it. He claimed that Sindh had lately witnessed stability and the same stability would now be felt by the countrymen in the rest of Pakistan.

Cabinet meets

Earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had secured a landslide victory in the recent local government elections on the basis of the exceptional performance of the party’s provincial government in serving the people in the past five years.

He stated this while chairing a special session of the provincial cabinet at the CM House on Saturday that approved the budget of the provincial government for financial year 2023-24 just before it was unveiled in the Sindh Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, CM’s Principal Secretary Fayyaz Jatoi, provincial ministers, advisers, and special assistants to the CM. The meeting discussed the performance of the government during the last five years.

He said that it was the last special pre-budget session of the cabinet of the current provincial government. He said that other regular sessions of the provincial cabinet would continue to be held in the remaining portion of the current regime.

He said the government under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had served the masses of the province in the best possible manner.

The CM said the Peoples Party had secured an overwhelming victory in the local government elections held in every district of the province.