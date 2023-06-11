Rs6.1bn allocated for special people, Rs706m for women empowerment

The Sindh government has allocated a sum of Rs6.1 billion for the welfare and well-being of differently abled persons in the province in its budget for the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

In his budget speech in the provincial assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the lawmakers that in the outgoing financial year 2022-23, his government had allocated a sum of Rs3.4 billion for special persons.

Shah said that a sum of Rs250 million had been allocated in the new budget for providing financial assistance to the institutions working for the welfare and rehabilitation of special persons.

He said that a sum of Rs75 million had been allocated for adopting educational institutions for special children. Another sum of Rs250 million has been allocated for the assistance of differently abled persons having special capabilities under the poverty alleviation drive of the provincial government, he added.

The CM told the House that a sum of Rs358 million had also been reserved for purchasing vehicles for providing transport facilities to special people.

He said that another sum of Rs1.087 billion has been allocated for providing assistance to different institutions working for imparting education to differently abled persons.

A sum of Rs1 billion has been reserved for the agencies that engage the services of differently abled persons having special skills, he added. He also said that a sum of Rs400 million has been allocated for purchasing special aid equipment for the rehabilitation of special children.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Sindh government has allocated Rs50 million for the training of teachers at educational institutions having special children and imparting different skills to differently abled persons, he added.

During his budget speech, Shah cited the latest report issued by the World Health Organisation, which pointed out that 15 per cent of the world’s population comprised special persons. He said that differently abled persons mostly had to face economic and social injustice.

Women empowerment

The CM told the House that his government had allocated a sum of Rs705.983 million for the cause of women empowerment in the province in the new provincial budget. He said the provincial government in the outgoing financial year 2022-23 had allocated a sum of Rs644.125 million for the same cause.

A sum of Rs500 million has been reserved for executing the Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Programme, which is aimed at the welfare of rural women and also at enhancing the productivity of the farm sector, he added.

He also said that an allocation of Rs30 million has been made in the new provincial budget for running safehouses at district level for providing shelter to women in distress, while Rs64 million has been allocated for a fund to provide assistance to women and children in jails.

The provincial government during the next year will establish a directorate of women empowerment and protection centres in the province, while an allocation of Rs2.54 million has been reserved in the new budget for the proposed new directorate, he added.

Shah said that the Sindh Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace gets an allocation of Rs133 million in the new budget. He conceded during his budget speech that women had to face issues of gender inequality and harassment at the workplace.

He said his government had already started a pink bus service for female passengers in the urban centres of Sindh. He also said women should become active members of the workforce for the success of any nation. The provincial government believes in assisting the drive to make women a part of economic activities, he added.