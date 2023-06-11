Two policemen martyred in Sohrab Goth gun attack

Armed criminals martyred two police head constables in a gun attack in the Sohrab Goth area late on Saturday night.

Head constables Rehmatullah, 34, and Abdul Hakeem, 45, were gunned down by terrorists at the Indus Plaza behind Al-Asif Square.

Responding to information, police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found the two cops critically wounded. The injured cops were immediately taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Rehmat and Hakeem, who were posted at the Sohrab Goth division, were patrolling the area for the prevention of crime when they acted upon a tip-off about the presence of some suspects behind the Al-Asif Square. As they reached to the scene, the criminals, witnessing them, opened fire, leaving both the police officials dead. The victims suffered bullet wounds to their torsos.

The police said the spent bullet shells of the weapons used by the criminals were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination. The investigators were also checking for the availability of CCTV footage of cameras installed at nearby locations so that sketches could be developed and the culprits arrested/.

Officials said it was early to confirm whether the cops were killed by any criminal group or by a terrorist outfit.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the martyrdom of the police personnel in Sohrab Goth. He sought a report from the provincial inspector general of police.

Shah said this is extremely sad and intolerable and the killers of the police personnel should be arrested as soon as possible.