Aikman’s $42,667 cheque ready to be delivered

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a $42,667 cheque in the name of former national hockey coach Siegfried Aikman as the long-awaited salary issue finally gets resolved.

'The News' reported on May 31 that the dispute between the PSB, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and its former coach is expected to be resolved in June.

“We have issued the cheque in the name of Siegfried Aikman which will be handed over to the PHF in the coming week (working days). According to our documents his pending amount with the PSB was more or less the same. We have stopped supporting all those foreign coaches which we thought did not contribute to the national teams’ cause in the best possible way,” a PSB official said.

The Dutch national who took the Pakistan team to the Commonwealth Games without getting any favourable results has already resigned from his post due to non-payment.

“Since the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) is the final authority, the PSB recently forwarded a fresh request to the Ministry to clear Siegfried Aikman's pending dues as it is a liability requiring adjustment before the end of financial year (June 30),” the official told 'The News'.

“The matter had been discussed in the PSB Governing Board meeting. The ministry has also formed a committee to look into the performance of Aikman. Since it was the PSB that had gone into agreement with the former Pakistan national hockey coach, the request was forwarded to the Ministry IPC to give go ahead, enabling the Board to clear the dues,” the official said. The PHF sent several reminders to the PSB to release the salary amount so that the Dutch national could travel back to Pakistan for training purposes. Aikman later resigned on the non-payment issue. Aikman had threatened to move to court for getting his salary within the next couple of months.