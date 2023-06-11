Inam into quarter-finals of Singapore Beach Wrestling

LAHORE: Pakistan’s seasoned wrestler and beach wrestling global hero Mohammad Inam blasted his way into the quarter-finals in the -90 kilogramme competitions of the Singapore Beach Wrestling World Series on Saturday.

Inam, also the inaugural World Beach Games champion, won three fights on the trot to make it to the quarter-finals.

He will face Ibrahim Yusubov of Azerbaijan in the quarter-final on Sunday (today).

It was a fine day for the Gujranwala-born Inam as he began his World Series journey with a 3-1 win over China’s Chaoqiang Yang in the knock-out stage. He then downed Jonas Van Caeneghem of Belgium to set a pre-quarter-final clash with Mihai Nocolae Palaghia of Romania whom Inam defeated 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Inam will get gold inshaAllah,” Pakistan wrestling team coach Ghulam Fareed told The News.

“He has played brilliantly and I am confident after a sound rest he will show his skills tomorrow in the major fights,” Fareed said.

Inam is alone in Singapore and is managing everything by himself.

The event was compulsory for Inam as far as his qualification for the World Beach Games is concerned. Although he cannot directly qualify for the World Beach Games to be held in Bali, Indonesia, in August as he missed a few series during the last few months but he will surely feature in the World Beach Games via invitation place through the POA.