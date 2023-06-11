Pension raise

After a long wait, the EOBI pension has finally been increased from Rs8500 to Rs10000 in the latest budget. EOBI pensions, the only source of income for many of our elderly, have remained stagnant for years, amid rampant inflation and price hikes. It is important to remember that these payments are not welfare or charity, they are just compensation for decades of hard work. In fact, one can still argue that given the cost-of-living crisis this increase is not enough. Though it will likely prove futile to do so, I would like to appeal to the government to raise EOBI pensions to Rs25000 per month.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi