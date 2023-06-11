The recent budget has green-lighted a 30 per cent increase in the salaries of government officers above grade 17. This is quite hard to stomach.
There seems to be no realization at the top of the magnitude of the economic mess Pakistan faces, which is the cumulative result of decades of abuse of power, elitist culture and fiscal profligacy.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
