Women of Indian origin, myself included, who are married to Pakistani nationals are finding it increasingly difficult to visit our families in India. The Indian Home Ministry is very strict in scrutinizing visa documents and the visa processing time is two to three months. In the past seven years, I have made three attempts to get an Indian visa for my family but our applications were turned down on one pretext or the other.

It is unfair to punish ordinary people like this and prevent them from visiting their families. I appeal to the governments of both countries to create a conducive environment and make it easier for people on both sides of the border to visit each other. The visa rules on the Indian side, in particular, need to be softened as it is much easier for Indian nationals to acquire a Pakistani visa.

Rizwana Rafique Suriya

Karachi