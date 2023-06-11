Women of Indian origin, myself included, who are married to Pakistani nationals are finding it increasingly difficult to visit our families in India. The Indian Home Ministry is very strict in scrutinizing visa documents and the visa processing time is two to three months. In the past seven years, I have made three attempts to get an Indian visa for my family but our applications were turned down on one pretext or the other.
It is unfair to punish ordinary people like this and prevent them from visiting their families. I appeal to the governments of both countries to create a conducive environment and make it easier for people on both sides of the border to visit each other. The visa rules on the Indian side, in particular, need to be softened as it is much easier for Indian nationals to acquire a Pakistani visa.
Rizwana Rafique Suriya
Karachi
After a long wait, the EOBI pension has finally been increased from Rs8500 to Rs10000 in the latest budget. EOBI...
The latest budget has increased the salaries of current government employees by up to 35 per cent while government...
As expected, the government presented an unrealistic budget on June 9, focusing on populist measures rather than a...
I would like to draw attention to the lack of recreational facilities, including public parks and playgrounds, in...
The recent budget has green-lighted a 30 per cent increase in the salaries of government officers above grade 17. This...
A particularly alarming negligence is the widespread disregard for wearing helmets among young motorcycle riders,...