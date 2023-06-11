Life savers

A particularly alarming negligence is the widespread disregard for wearing helmets among young motorcycle riders, despite it being a compulsory safety measure. Helmets are not mere accessories; they are life-saving attire that can protect riders from severe head injuries in the event of an accident. Research and statistics consistently demonstrate that helmets significantly reduce the risk of fatalities and serious brain injuries. When worn properly, they act as a shield against the impact of collisions, cushioning the head and dissipating the force of the impact.
Creating awareness about the importance of helmet safety is vital for fostering responsible riding habits among the youth. Parents, educational institutions, and the government should actively participate in campaigns that emphasize the significance of wearing helmets. Educating young riders about the statistics, real-life stories and the science behind helmet effectiveness can help debunk misconceptions and change attitudes. Additionally, law-enforcement agencies must strictly enforce helmet-wearing regulations and impose penalties for non-compliance.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
