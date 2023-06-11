Our inflation rate rose to a record 38 per cent in May. The relentless rise of inflation has led to a sense of hopelessness across the country. Many have had enough of this situation and people are grabbing at any opportunity to leave the country.

Our young people are learning that despite all the work they have put into their education, they are still unable to secure jobs and that the quality of life in the country is not adequate. The government needs to confront our problems and provide the people with a platform to achieve their hopes and dreams in order to turn things around.

Arisha Irshad Ali

Karachi