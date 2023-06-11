The final results of the 2022 CSS exams were a shock for many candidates. As usual, a large number of aspirants took the test but only a handful made the grade. Why are the results of our public-service examinations so consistently abysmal? Is it the education system or does the fault lie with the examination itself?

Many have raised doubts about the suitability of the examination, especially the written essay portion. Whatever the issue is, these consistently poor results call for some introspection into what exactly is going wrong.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Nasirabad