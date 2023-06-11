Disaster report

To say that climate change has created an air of fear and constant anxiety around the world will not be an exaggeration. Experts say that the impact of global warming is not just based around changing weather conditions, greater heat or some other phenomenon. According to a detailed report completed by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), climate change has a far more far-reaching impact on communities, particularly on vulnerable people within them, including women. Pakistan is one of 10 countries in the world most likely to experience damage from climate change.

We can already see the impact of this damage. The floods of 2022 affected at least 33 million people and killed 1700. According to the report, the country witnessed 173 adverse climate change events over the last year. This has cost the country financial damages worth $4 billion as it attempts to rebuild after each disaster, including the loss of agricultural land as the cycle changed. The issue is that Pakistan alone cannot control climate change or manage it in any way. This then brings up the question of what we can do. First off, we need to make people more aware of climate change and the need to raise a greater voice against the destruction of our planet. The predictions go that more and more adverse events are likely to affect people in Pakistan as a result of climate change. There must be government policies to deal with this as well as action by groups active in society. But apart from this it is necessary to educate people so that they are more aware of what calamities can be caused and why these happen.

Pakistan must also press hard within the international community to bring about change so it can save its own people and prevent the enormous damages it is suffering and is likely to suffer in the future. The challenge is a considerable one. We thankfully have sensible people in the Ministry of Climate Change, including the minister herself. Now we need to make sure the state, the government, and the people are all on one page when it comes to saving the futures of our coming generations. Just one example of the challenges that await us are the reports regarding Cyclone Biparjoy – which could hit Karachi. In 2020, the city could barely tackle urban flooding, which brought the entire metropolis to a standstill, resulting in deaths and blocking communication lines. Emergency services were called in to transport people from one distance to the other. And most people preferred staying wherever they were to avoid more complications. We have seen this year too that climate change is affecting agriculture, cropping patterns and therefore the security of the country. It is essential that the government evolve policies to deal with this problem and save the millions of people who stand at risk of being affected badly by climate change, even though the gas emissions which cause the change occur in other countries. As an affected nation, we must make sure action is taken globally – while also doing all we can on a domestic level.