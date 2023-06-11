GST on power transmission to fetch provinces Rs20-22bn

ISLAMABAD: Provincial governments have been delegated powers to impose the general sales tax (GST) on power transmission from July 1, after it has been declared a service.

However, as far as Islamabad city is concerned, the federal government will charge a 15 percent GST on electricity transmission, reveals the proposed finance bill laid down in parliament on June 9.

Relevant officials in the FBR explained that the National Tax Council (NTC) of federal and provincial governments had already decided to devolve the subject to federating units and treat it as part of the service.

Earlier, it was being treated as goods, which is why the federal government used to collect the sales tax of 18 percent on power transmission services. Now, the federal government has reduced it to 15 percent.

However, the FBR as a tax collecting agency will mop the sales tax on the electricity transmission service on behalf of the provinces.

“Sindh currently charges 13 percent GST, Punjab 16 percent, KP 14 percent, and Balochistan 15 percent on services, and the same will be applied to the power electricity transmission service respectively, which would fetch Rs20-22 billion revenue for the four federating units. This would be transferred to them through the consolidated fund,” FBR Member Afaque Qureshi informed The News. The estimated impact of Rs20-22 billion will be given to the provinces after inter-tax adjustments as behind every service some goods are also involved. He added that the step was a major milestone towards GST harmonization across the country, which would help achieve prior actions for the World Bank-funded RISE programme.

The officials said the decision to declare the power transmission a service was taken on April 5, 2023, during the 6th meeting of the National Tax Council chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the provincial governments.

Now, in the light of NTC decisions, in the finance bill for FY24, electric power transmission has been excluded from the list of goods by the FBR, for which the Sales Tax Act is to be amended in the current budgetary session. It would take effect from July 1.