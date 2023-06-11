Renewal of registration: Punjab police Special Branch gives clearance to Al-Qadir Trust

LAHORE: Punjab Police Special Branch has given clearance to the renewal of registration of Al-Qadir Trust with Punjab Charities Commission.

According to sources, Al-Qadir Trust got it registered with Punjab Charities Commission in March 2022 under the Punjab Charities Act 2018 which, according to law, expired after one year.

Focal person of Al-Qadir Trust Dr Muhammad Amjad submitted an application for the renewal of registration to the Punjab Charities Commission.

The Charities Commission sent all documents of Al-Qadir Trust to Special Branch and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for security clearance. A questionnaire was sent to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Jhelum, to verify that whether the land of Al-Qadir Trust was not under the possession of land mafia, whether the land was not registered on the Trust for personal benefit and whether the land was not transferred through illegal or wrong means.

No objection was raised on behalf of CTD in this regard so far. The sources said that despite cases against Imran Khan, no pressure was exerted by the government on not renewing the registration of Al-Qadir Trust with the Punjab Charities Commission.