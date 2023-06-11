New Customs Duty rates of AIDEP, hybrid electrical vehicles

ISLAMABAD: In the federal budget, one percent duty was imposed on the import of such hybrid electrical vehicles which the manufacturers or local assemblers will import in the shape of completely built unit with quota determination certificate of Engineering Development Board.
Also, 4 percent duty will be paid on different parts of hybrid electrical vehicle to be imported by the manufacturers of such vehicles with the quota determination certificate of Engineering Development Board. The parts of hybrid electrical vehicles include battery pack and its thermostat capacitor, hybrid battery, cooling system, electric motor and generator charging system, blower, tubes, pump, sensors and other such items.
The new customs duty rates will be implemented from July 1, 2023 after passage of the money bill 2023 from parliament.
