No RRMC proposal entertained in finance bill

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped Revenue and Resource Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) has proved just a debating club because none of its major revenue proposals could become part of the Finance Bill for 2023-24 tabled by the government before parliament.

A top official told The News in background discussions that the RRMC proved just a debating club as all of its major revenue-generating proposals could not make it through the budget-making process and were rejected by the government.

The fate of the RRMC remained unable to be different from the past because, most of the time, the Tax Reform Commission failed to become an effective tool in the budget-making process. “Yes, none of the RRMC proposals could get through in the recent budget for 2023–24,” one top official said, adding sarcastically that the FBR team prevailed in this whole exercise.

In the WhatsApp group of RRMC, this question was raised about how much of the tax proposals became part of the Finance Bill for 2023–24, and until the filing of this report, there was complete ignorance that none of the major tax revenue proposals were accepted by the government.

There were many proposals, but just those of RRMC could be cited as an example. The RRMC had proposed a Minimum Asset Tax (MAT) on the value of movable and immoveable assets (including agricultural property, business property, etc.) located in Pakistan held and/or owned by a resident individual, where the asset value of the resident individual exceeds Rs 100 million for a given tax year. This shall be done by extending the ambit of the current CVT provision (Section 8 of the Finance Act 2022) to assets held and/or owned in Pakistan by resident individuals. The value of the asset shall be the value at the end of the tax year. As such, the MAT on foreign assets shall be adjusted for tax liability on foreign income. Similarly, the MAT on domestic assets shall be adjusted for the tax liability on domestic income.

In another tax revenue proposal, an income tax was proposed on exporters who did not bring foreign currency within a specified time period and resultantly earned a gain on foreign exchange. The said gain can be computed as the difference between the foreign currency rate prevailing after a specified number of days of the export, and the conversion rate on the date when the foreign currency is repatriated to Pakistan. As such, it is pertinent to mention that the task of collecting this levy is proposed to be assigned to the State Bank of Pakistan, as the FBR is not privy to the details of these transactions as they occur.

This measure has been proposed to tax the exporters that hold back foreign exchange in anticipation of the devaluation of the PKR against their international currencies and resultantly earn a gain on their foreign exchange.

In its report, the RRMC explained the history of the Reforms Commission and stated that, during the post-Soviet period in 1990–91, the Pakistani government had founded a tax reform committee to resolve economic adversities. The committee intended to stretch the tax base by implementing the following measures:

(a) Eliminating exemptions; (b) Eradicating allowances and credits; (c) Simplifying tax procedures and laws; (d) Enhancing tax officials’ accountability; (e) and stimulating the FBR. At that particular time, the then-finance ministry had also acknowledged the committee’s considerable assistance in the National Assembly. Nonetheless, the formation of the Presumptive Tax Regime (“PTR”) promptly contradicted the principles of justice, fairness, and fair play; as a result, a significant amount of revenue loss followed, suppressing short-term benefits in the years to follow. Ultimately, where the tax reform committee’s undertakings were appreciable, the PTR overall proved to be damaging to Pakistan’s economic goals.

In 1991, the creation of RMTRC was authorised to mobilise revenue and given the responsibility to carry out the ultimate goal. The reform process was subdivided into two segments. The initial segment, ranging from 1990 to 1995, was aimed at refining withholding tax and professional tax receipts. Subsequent to that, the second phase, ranging from 1995 to 1999, focused on stretching the tax base by integrating other sectors such as (a) agriculture, (b) services, (c) capital gains, (d) and the informal sector, and removing tax holidays and expenses. In addition to that, it aimed to adopt more systematic and efficient taxation of corporate and personal income, moving away from presumptive taxation. The policy suggestions of the first segment were included in the Finance Act of 1991, whereas the second segment was not accomplished. The commission acknowledged in their report and asserted that the commencement of the PTR had established several inconsistencies in the taxation system.

On June 5, 1997, the CTR was formed with an extensive TOR. While the efforts were commendable and were considered substantial enough to produce effective results, the government failed to implement the recommendations in a balanced manner. Instead, it prioritised revenue facilitation over revenue generation, leading to an imbalance in the overall outcome.

During the three-year span of the CTR, the government created the Tax Administration Task Force (“TFTA”) in July 2000. The TFTA was specifically concerned with expanding the credibility of the taxation system by ensuring proficient tax collection without any undue influence or barrier. The significant areas of focus encompassed, inter alia: (a) augmenting business procedures and organisation; (b) fine-tuning human resources; (c) modernising information technology; (d) and countering corruption. The TFTA demonstrated a well-established roadmap for achieving potential gains, which could have been observed if its policy recommendations had been executed. Thereafter, the government approached the World Bank, which led to the formation of the Tax Administration and Reforms Project (“TARP”).

As per the initial calculations, the FBR was anticipated to receive approximately USD 149 million in order to enact TARP. The Department for International Development (“DFID”) based in the United Kingdom vowed an endowment of USD 25 million, whereas the World Bank affirmed to give a soft loan of USD 78 million under the International Development Association (“IDA”) credit scheme, and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“IBRD”) granted around USD 24.4 million as a commercial loan. The outstanding USD 23.1 million was committed by the Pakistani government.