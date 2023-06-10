Local Govt reps demand release of funds

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils on Friday demanded the release of development and non-development funds earmarked by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the fiscal year 2022/23.“Over a year has passed to the installations of local governments in the province, but we are still without honorarium and development funds,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of Safada Village Council, told reporters.Led by Swati, a group of the chairmen said they couldn’t execute even a single development scheme or project after assuming offices last year.

“The caretaker government has assured the local government’s representatives of releasing honoraria and other budgetary allocations of last fiscal year along with a fresh budget for the financial year 2023/24, which is a good sign and may pave the way for launching of the development process at the grassroots level,” Swati said. He said though the PTI government had earmarked Rs32 billion for local governments in the last budget, but not a single penny was released so far which was one of the major reasons behind the failure of the system in the province.“We hope the caretaker government would announce a lucrative package for the local governments in the province so that people’s confidence in the system could be restored and their civic problems addressed,” Swati said.