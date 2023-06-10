Mardan book fair continues

PESHAWAR: A book fair continued for the second day at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Mardan district on Friday.The fair has jointly been organised by the district administration, National Book Foundation and District Youth Office, Mardan. It was inaugurated by the secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.On the second day too, a number of students from public and private schools and colleges visited the book fair and showed interest in various books. The students, teachers and other visitors appreciated the efforts of the organisers for holding the event.
