Suspect arrested for harassing school girl

LAHORE:A suspect involved in harassment of school going girl was arrested in Kahna. A video had gone viral in which the suspect could be seen harassing a school going girl. Police taking cognizance of the matter identified the suspect and arrested him. A case was registered against the suspect identified as Abid. SP Model Town said that those involved in harassment will be brought to justice and a strict action will be taken against them.

Promotion of 1,022 cops approved

The promotion board of the Lahore police, held under the chair of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, at his office on Friday approved promotion cases of 1,022 police officials including 25 female police officers to the next grades. SSP (Admin) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz, SSP (Ops) Sohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch attended the meeting. A total of 169 ASIs were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, 453 Head Constables were promoted to the rank of ASIs and 400 Constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables.

Fake cop arrested

A fake CIA police official was arrested by City Traffic Police from Naseerabad on Friday. Reportedly, a traffic warden identified as Haider Ali was on duty near Model Town katchery when an over speeding vehicle approached committing one-way violation. When stopped, the suspect instead of cooperating with police resorted to misbehaving with the warden and introduced himself to be a CIA official. When he was asked to produce his ID, he failed to do so and started making excuses. The suspect was handed over to local police for action and a case was registered against him. CTO Mustansar Feroze appreciated the warden and announced commendation certificates for him.

Biker dies in accident

A biker has died in a road accident on Manga Road. The victim identified as Usman Ashraf was hit by a speeding car while riding a bike. The victim was shifted to a hospital for treatment but the victim could not survive.

Boy’s body recovered from drain

Body of an 11-year-old boy was recovered from a drain in Sabzazar. The victim identified as Dil Muhammad was a special child. It came forth from circumstantial evidences that the victim might have slipped his feet into the drain and died.

Robbers’ gang held

CIA Kotwali police have arrested a robbers’ gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Ishaq, Kashif, Qudrat Ullah and Faisal. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. The suspects were history sheeters and involved in dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

PU student rescued:

A Punjab University student was shifted to a hospital here on Friday after he was drowned in the university's swimming pool. Life guards rescued the student Ghulam Mehdi, who was not a swimmer. PU spokesperson said the condition of the student was improving.