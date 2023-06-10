Sindh DSPs briefed on Punjab police working

LAHORE:A delegation of under-training Deputy Superintendents of Sindh police visited the Central Police Office here on Friday. The members of the delegation met the IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. They were briefed on Punjab police working, field formations, IT reforms, paperless working and other modern projects. The IG informed the young officers about the features, monitoring mechanism and working of the police dashboard and said that the Punjab police are gradually strengthening the effective use of information technology for crime prevention and service delivery to the citizens. He said that it has been decided to conduct a 14-day internship to give the young officers of Sindh Police real experience of field policing. The young police officers will get 10 days of rural policing in rural areas and 4 days of urban policing in urban areas.

The IG said that young police officers will be made aware about other challenges of urban policing including family feuds, cattle theft, street crime, and terrorism. He said that the aim of this initiative is to prepare the young officers for future challenges. DIG IT Ahsan Younis informed the young officers about Punjab police's modern software and service portal. AIG Complaints gave a lecture on the working of 1787 Complaint System and grievance redressing mechanism. The delegation visited the Martyrs’ Memorial and Ghaziwal and other important areas in the Central Police Office.