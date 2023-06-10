Illegal constructions demolished

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted a grand operation to remove encroachment/illegal constructions on the parking area in Faisal Town (Akbar Chowk to Kotha Pind) Abu-ul- Hasan Isfahani Road.During the operation, encroachments constructed on tyre shops, pharmacy, restaurants, bakeries and other shops were demolished. LDA teams demolished sheds , boards and encroached floors on illegal constructions from more than 20 shops and sealed more than 25 shops. Famous restaurants located on Main Faisal Town Road were also sealed on violations. Despite repeated notices, encroachments, sheds, floors and illegal constructions were not removed from the parking space. LDA teams conducted an operation for ignoring the notices. On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore, the operation of LDA, MCL teams is going on against non-allocation of parking space and illegal encroachment across the city. Earlier this week, LDA conducted operations on Jail Road, Johar Town, Avenue One and other important roads of the city.