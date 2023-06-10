CM urges cops to fulfil duties diligently

LAHORE: The Elite Police Training School organised a passing-out parade for the 24th batch of police officials, comprising 39 women and 542 men, who completed the basic elite combat course with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest here on Friday. In his address, the CM congratulated the officials and urged them to fulfill their duties diligently in fight against criminals. He highlighted several initiatives undertaken in the past four months for the improvement of the police force and assured that the government would prioritise addressing other issues related to the police. During the event, Mohsin Naqvi observed demonstrations of martial arts, firing techniques, counter-terrorism operations, and other skills, and commended the professionalism displayed by the police officials. The graduating Jawans saluted the CM, who examined the passing-out parade and distributed awards in the best performers.

The chief minister announced an increase in the allowance for the Elite police force to 10,000 rupees and assured its approval in the upcoming cabinet meeting. He also mentioned the development of a service structure for the Special Branch and the removal of the shortage of instructors and trainers at the Elite Police Training School. More measures will also be taken with the permission of the election commission. Additionally, night-vision gear will be procured for the Elite police force to enhance their nighttime operations, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need to upgrade the basic course for the Elite police force and announced that advanced courses will be offered to exceptional performers. He also stated that the swimming pool at the Elite Police Training School will soon be fully functional. He unveiled plans for safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. The estimated cost for these projects was initially around 100 billion rupees, but efforts will be made to complete them within a budget of 5 billion rupees, the CM. said. IG police Usman Anwar commended the Punjab police for their courage in recent encounters with armed gangs and praised their consistent bravery. He acknowledged the CM's exceptional efforts in ensuring the welfare of the police. Several provincial ministers, including SM Tanveer & Amir Mir, Addl IGs, DIGs, CCPO Lahore, SSPs, information secretary, and a large number of relatives of the passing-out police officials also attended the ceremony.