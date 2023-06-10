PPP demands relief in petrol prices

LAHORE: Punjab PPP general-secretary Hassan Murtaza on Friday demanded that the government should announce relief for people by announcing Rs50 relief in petrol prices. Addressing a press conference along with former chairman Punjab Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan. Aslam Gill, Mian Ayub, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Ayesha Ghauri, Murtaza called for changing policies for the farmers. He said despite government’s promises, three months had passed mills had not released money to the sugarcane farmers. He said it is a common practice of the mill owners that the interest money received from the bank will be given to the farmer. He congratulated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari and Jiyalas of Azad Kashmir for winning the Bagh by-election. He said it is very regrettable that instead of congratulating, the spokespersons of PML-N made allegations of rigging on PPP.