 
close
Saturday June 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Student rescued

By Our Correspondent
June 10, 2023

LAHORE: A Punjab University student was shifted to a hospital here on Friday after he was drowned in the university's swimming pool. Life guards rescued the student Ghulam Mehdi, who was not a swimmer. PU spokesperson said the condition of the student was improving.