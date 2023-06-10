Traders welcome budget

LAHORE: All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions welcomed the announcement of the Federal Minister Finance and Economic Affairs for raising the pay and pension of the Federal govt employees in the Federal Budget 2023-24. Khurshid Ahmad, Secretary of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Union, urged the PM of Pakistan and Federal Minister Finance, Economic Affairs to raise the pay and pension of the Public owned companies alike Wapda/Energy, Industrial, Commerce, Banks and media employees on the same rate alike the Federal Govt employees.
