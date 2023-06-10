UK ex-prime minister Boris Johnson resigns as MP

LONDON: Britain´s former prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday announced his resignation as an MP, accusing a parliamentary probe into the “Partygate” scandal of driving him out. Johnson, 58, said he was stepping down with immediate effect “triggering an immediate by-election” in his marginal seat, which heaps political pressure on his successor Rishi Sunak.In evidence given to the committee in March, Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.He admitted social distancing had not been “perfect” at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns. But he said they were “essential” work events, which he claimed were allowed. He insisted the guidelines - as he understood them - were followed at all times.

In a lengthy statement issued after stepping down on Friday evening, the former prime minister said: “I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.” “They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister,” he said. Johnson said he corrected the record as soon as possible, and said committee members “know that”. He condemned the committee as a “kangaroo court”, and claimed that its “purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

His statement said: “It is very sad to be leaving Parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by (Labour MP) Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias.” His resignation will trigger a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Johnson was prime minister from July 2019 until September 2022, and has been an MP since 2001. Earlier, Boris Johnson awarded his political aides and allies with some of Britain’s highest honours to mark his resignation as prime minister, including some who attended parties in government buildings during Covid-19 lockdowns. Johnson’s list, long delayed following his resignation last year, renewed criticism of the system under which outgoing prime ministers can nominate people for life-time seats in Britain’s upper house of parliament, as well as knighthoods and other awards, when they leave office. The former prime minister approved honours for Conservative party politicians who have recently been caught in scandals.

Johnson gave a peerage to Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who is facing an investigation over claims of mismanagement at the site of a redevelopment project, which he denies, and a knighthood to Conor Burns, who was fired from government last year over a misconduct claim, but later cleared by an internal party probe. Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant and Johnson’s former principal private secretary, was given an Order of the Bath award for public service. In May 2020, when Britain had lockdown measures, Reynolds had invited people to the Downing Street garden suggesting they “bring your own booze”. He later boasted to colleagues on social media that staff appeared to have “got away” with the drinks event. Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke were among Conservative politicians awarded knighthoods, while Johnson’s former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield was given a peerage. Former interior minister Priti Patel was made a dame.