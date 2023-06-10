Rs1,804bn allocated for defence

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government Friday proposed Rs1,804 billion defence budget for fiscal year 2023-24, showing an increase of 15.42 per cent over the estimated allocations of Rs1,563 bn for fiscal year 2022-23. The proposed allocations, however, have been reduced in terms of percentage of total outlay of the federal budget, which is 12.47pc of total outlay of Rs14.46 trillion.

The estimated allocations for the fiscal year 2022-23 for defence services was 16.2pc of total outlay of Rs9,502bn. Budget documents show that there is Rs241bn raise in defence budget compared to the previous budget, but the allocations now are reduced from 16.2pc to 12.47pc of the total outlay. A major chunk of the defence budget, which is Rs705 bn, would be spent on employee related expenses, including salaries and allowances of defence services, Rs461.1bn on physical assets, Rs442.2 bn on operational side, while Rs195.5 billion have been proposed for civil works.

Rs824.5 bn allocation has been proposed for Pakistan Army, Rs188.24 bn for Pakistan Navy, Rs368.5 bn for Pakistan Air Force and Rs352.5 bn for other establishments.In terms of US dollars, the defence budget of Pakistan has gone down from $7.1 bn to $6.30 bn. Pakistan’s defence budget is 11 times less than India’s defence budget of over $72.6 bn, announced earlier this year in February.

The defence budget of Rs1,563 bn for the year 2022-23 was later revised to Rs1,583 bn. The military sources said that despite economic constraints being faced by the country, the armed forces did not allow any shortcomings in defence and war abilities. The armed forces had already taken a big decision by reducing expenses in different areas. These include considerable reduction in telephone, electricity, gas and water bills besides less consumption of fuel.

It was also decided to declare Friday as a Dry Day as there would be no use of any official transport on that day.