ILO assures support for reforms, welfare of Pakistan’s labourers

KARACHI: The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide the utmost assistance to Pakistan’s government in its drive to adopt reforms and safety mechanisms for the uplift and well-being of workers all across the country. The assurance to this effect was given as a three-member delegation representing the federal government met ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo. The delegation comprised Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi, Joint Secretary (Workers’ Welfare) of Ministry of OP&HRD and Secretary of Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed. The meeting was held in Geneva on the sidelines of the 111th session of the International Labour Conference. Gilbert F Houngbo appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan’s government for the welfare of labourers and safeguarding their fundamental rights, particularly at their workplace. Houngbo said he had the intention to visit Pakistan later this year to personally review the ongoing reform process to serve fraternity of workers. The Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis said Pakistan government duly appreciated the support provided by the ILO Office Islamabad within its limited resources to the flood-affected people in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. “Given the scale of the disaster and those affected by it, I would urge you to consider enhancing the level of cash for work programme for flood victims that we started with limited resources,” he said.

With the support of the Country Office, the Pakistan government is currently developing a “Work Crisis Response Strategy”. This strategy aims to provide essential guidance to all stakeholders, both at the federal and provincial levels, on how to effectively respond to crises with focus on preserving jobs and employment of workers, the federal minister said.The Pakistan government has recently launched the fourth phase of the Decent Work Country Programme 2023-2027, with the technical assistance of ILO for providing the best workplace environment to workers. “It is our hope that the priorities outlined in the programme will be jointly addressed by the three constituents (namely employee, employer and government), with the technical support of the ILO,” he said. The Pakistan government would also like to have ILO’s support in developing employment as well as labour policies for Pakistan. The federal government has also prioritised ratification of the latest OSH conventions for safeguarding the health and safety of workers at workplace, the federal minister concluded.